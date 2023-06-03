Vucic says he did not discuss sanctions against Russia with Zelensky

BELGRADE, June 3. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that during a brief conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky at the Chisinau summit of the European Political Community on Thursday they did not discuss the topic of anti-Russian sanctions, Belgrade is still not going to use them.

Vucic said in an interview with TV Prva on Friday that he sees no problem in meeting with the Ukrainian president, but noted that they did not discuss sanctions against Russia.

At the same time, Vucic once again stressed that Belgrade did not change its decision regarding the refusal to impose sanctions against the Russian Federation.