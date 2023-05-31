Republic of Srpska president says his visit to Russia was very successful

BELGRADE, June 1. /TASS/. President of the Republic of Srpska (one of the two entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina,) Milorad Dodik has described his visit to Russia as very successful for maintaining friendly relations between the Republic of Srpska and Russia.

"President Dodik told Ambassador [of Russia to Sarajevo Igor] Kalabukhov that his meetings during his visit to Russia were very successful and the Republic of Srpska demonstrated its significance and strengthened its friendly relations with Russia. The president of the Republic of Srpska said that during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin they discussed all important issues and the Russian president expressed firm intention to support the Republic of Srpska and not to leave it alone in the political arena," Dodik’s press service said on Wednesday after his meeting with Russian Ambassador Igor Kalabukhov.

Dodik "reiterated the Republic of Srpska’s clear and principled position on the anti-Russian sanctions," it said, adding that the president stressed that the Republic of Srpska’s priority is "preserving peace and stability, defending the Dayton agreements, as well as an equal dialogue without imposed solutions."

During his visit to Moscow from May 23 to 25, Dodik said that Russia would be a pillar of the new multipolar world order. Before his meeting with the Russian leader, he said that he wanted to discuss "a world in the future," so that the Republic of Srpska "could adapt" to the new reality.

He also stated that the Republic of Srpska would not impose sanctions against Russia, would develop cooperation with Russia, China, and the United States, and would continue its movement to the European Union but would not join NATO. This position, along with his blocking Bosnia and Herzegovina’s accession to the North Atlantic alliance, causes strong irritation of the West. He is already under the UK and US’ sanctions.