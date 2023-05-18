NATO forces in Europe could start hostilities without mobilization — Belarusian official

MINSK, May 18. /TASS/. Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich on Thursday said that NATO military units in Europe are capable of starting combat operations without mobilization deployment.

He made the statement at a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

"Dangerous qualitative changes are being observed in NATO's activities. Specifically, the military groups of the North Atlantic Alliance that are now concentrated on the continent are capable of unleashing military aggression without mobilization deployment," he said.

The state secretary noted that NATO "has already created all the conditions for large-scale resonant provocations using armed forces."

"When put together, all that forces Belarus and Russia to take new active measures of strategic deterrence, including practical steps to place tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus," Volfovich said.