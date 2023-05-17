UN Security Council confirms contacts with IAEA over Ukrainian NPPs

UNITED NATIONS, May 17. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Switzerland, which holds the UN Security Council presidency this month, have intensified contacts regarding the safety of nuclear power plants (NPPs) in Ukraine, a Swiss diplomat has told TASS.

"The exchanges between Switzerland and the IAEA have indeed intensified about the safety of nuclear power plants in Ukraine since Switzerland became a member of the Security Council," Pierre Gobet, the chief of communications of Switzerland’s permanent mission to the UN, said when asked to comment on whether the UN Security Council planned to convene soon to discuss the IAEA plan to ensure the security of the Zaporozhye NPP.

The spokesperson gave no further details.

Earlier, Reuters reported that by the end of May, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi may present to the UN Security Council his draft agreement with Russia and Ukraine on the security of the Zaporozhye NPP. However, a meeting on this issue is not on the council’s schedule as of yet. The decision on the issue may be made by Switzerland, which chairs the UN body in May.