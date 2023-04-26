Turkish presidential administration’s agency refutes reports about Erdogan’s heart attack

ANKARA, April 26. /TASS/. The agency for combating misinformation, established under Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s Directorate of Communications, denied on Wednesday that he had suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized.

The agency wrote on its Twitter page that the allegations about President Erdogan’s heart attack and hospitalization were untrue. The post said that the president would attend the first ceremony for nuclear fuel loading at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which would take place on Thursday via live video link.