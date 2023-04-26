Slovenia secretly shipped 20 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine — report

LJUBLJANA, April 26. /TASS/. The government of Slovenia finalized a clandestine operation on shipment of 20 Valuk armored personnel carriers to Ukraine this week, Slovenia’s 24UR reported Wednesday citing its source.

According to the website, the operation lasted several months. Vehicles that have been in service in Slovenia for 24 years, underwent maintenance. Then, they were relocated by plane to a logistics center in either Slovakia or Poland. The operation was delayed, because the plane was engaged in evacuation of Europeans from Sudan, but the last vehicles were eventually handed over to Kiev this week.

According to the report, these vehicles were shipped to be used in the previously announced Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The Defense Ministry of Slovenia refrained from commenting on the report, citing "non-publicity of such decisions," made by the government.

Previously, Slovenia shipped 28 M-55S tanks and 35 Yugoslavian-made armored carriers, armed with 20-mm guns, to Ukraine.