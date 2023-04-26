Zelensky appoints ex-minister for strategic industries as ambassador to China

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Ukrianian President Vladimir Zelensky on Wednesday appointed Pavel Ryabikin, former Strategic Industries minister, as new country’s ambassador to China, according to the presidential decree published on the leader’s website.

"[I hereby decree] to appoint Pavel Borisovich Ryabikin as Ukraine's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the People’s Republic of China," the document dated April 26 reads.

Vladimir Zelensky and Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation on Wednesday. According to the Ukrainian president, this conversation, as well as the appointment of the Ukrainian ambassador to China, will "give a powerful impetus" to the development of the two countries' bilateral relations.

The Ukrainian embassy to China is now headed by Zhanna Leschinskaya. She has been Ukraine's charge d'affaires in Beijing since February 2021, when ambassador Sergey Kamushev died of a heart attack.