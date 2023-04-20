EU to introduce visa-free regime with Kosovo from January 1, 2024 — European Commission

BRUSSELS, April 21. /TASS/. The European Union will introduce a visa-free regime for residents of Kosovo from January 1, 2024, despite the fact that the region is not recognized as an independent country by five EU members.

"Visa free travel for Kosovo will become a reality on 1 January 2024 at the latest," she said. "Following agreement between the European Parliament and the [European] Council on a proposal by the [European] Commission, passport holders from Kosovo will be allowed to travel to the EU without a visa, for maximum 90 days in any 180-day period."

Serbia’s Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija unilaterally proclaimed independence in February 2008, which was recognized by the United Nations Court of Justice in 2010. However, more than 60 countries, including Russia, China and India are strongly against recognizing Kosovo’s independence.

So far, five of the EU members - Spain, Greece, Cyprus, Slovakia and Romania - also do not recognize Kosovo as a sovereign country. At the same time, Brussels is pushing Serbia towards recognizing the region’s sovereignty, removing all obstacles for its international recognition and launching the process of its accession to the EU separately from Serbia.