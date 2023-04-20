Cuban PM to visit Russia in June, top diplomat says at meeting with Lavrov

HAVANA, April 21. /TASS/. Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero will visit Russia in June, the country’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla told his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during a meeting on Thursday.

"In June, the Cuban prime minister will visit the Russian Federation to implement an expansive program within the framework of economic relations and the EAEU," the top Cuban diplomat said, "Such exchanges will allow us to continue deepening the traditional ties between our countries in all aspects."

The minister expressed gratitude to the Russian government for its help in combating the consequences of the pandemic, as well as for supporting Cuba's demand in international forums to lift the trade and economic embargo imposed by Washington against the country in 1962. The Cuban top diplomat also condemned the introduction of sanctions against Russia by a number of Western countries.