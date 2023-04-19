Anti-Russian sanctions will not help to achieve peace in Ukraine — Brazilian official

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 19. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine cannot be resolved through arms supplies to Kiev and anti-Russian sanctions, Chief Advisor of the Presidency of Brazil Celso Amorim said.

"Boosting one country’s military might or imposing sanctions on another will not help to achieve peace. It is not conductive to dialogue and does not create conditions that facilitate negotiations. Therefore, it only prolongs the conflict, deliberately or not," the diplomat said in an interview to the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper.

Amorim also criticized declarations about plans to "weaken Russia" or "defeat Russia," saying that they "will not bring peace." "Russia is a huge and important country. Moreover, it is a partner of Brazil," Amorim said.

He reaffirmed his country’s respect for the UN Charter and the international law.

He also called upon Kiev’s allies not to obstruct the peace process in East Europe.

"What are you up to? Do you want revenge? Do you want to teach a lesson? The last time this policy was used was after World War One, and we all remember what happened next," the presidential adviser added.