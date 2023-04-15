UN plane reportedly destroyed during hostilities at Khartoum’s airport –TV

CAIRO, April 15. /TASS/. A plane belonging to the United Nations was reportedly destroyed during Saturday’s clashes between the Sudanese army and rapid reaction forces that took place at Khartoum’s International Airport, the Al Arabiya TV channel reports.

The TV broadcaster’s footage showed charred fragments of the plane's fuselage. Al-Arabiya does not specify whose actions resulted in the destruction of the plane or the reasons for identifying it as a UN aircraft.

The situation in Sudan has escalated due to disagreement between army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council (the country's governing body), and his deputy in the council, Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemidti), the head of the rapid support force. On the morning of April 15, clashes broke out between the two forces near a military base in the city of Merowe and in the Sudanese capital Khartoum. According to Al-Jazeera TV, at least three civilians were killed in the clashes and dozens of others were wounded.