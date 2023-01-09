Biden invites Lula da Silva to visit Washington in early February — White House

WASHINGTON, January 10. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden held a telephone conversation with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, assuring him of US’ support and condemning the violence that took place during riots in the country's capital. The US leader also invited the Brazilian head of state to visit Washington in early February, the White House press office reported.

"President Biden conveyed the unwavering support of the United States for Brazil’s democracy <...>. President Biden condemned the violence and the attack on democratic institutions and on the peaceful transfer of power," the statement said.

"President Biden invited President Lula to visit Washington in early February for in-depth consultations on a wide-ranging shared agenda, and President Lula accepted the invitation," the press service reported.