Russian-Chinese relations to have new development opportunities in 2023 — Xi Jinping

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Relations between China and Russia will have new opportunities for development in 2023, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said in his congratulatory telegram to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"In 2023, China will fully implement the spirit of the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party and new development opportunities are in store for the Chinese-Russian relations," China’s Central Television quoted him as saying.

The Chinese leader noted that 2022 was an unusual year but amid the accelerated development of the international situation and the continued spread of the coronavirus infection worldwide "the Chinese-Russian ties have always displayed a healthy development dynamics." According to Xi, trade and economic cooperation between China and Russia has been steadily developing with new successes in the spheres of energy and investments.

He also noted that Moscow and Beijing had officially announced holding a year of sports exchanges between China and Russia "which even more bolstered the mutual understanding and traditional friendship between the people of both countries".