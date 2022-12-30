IAEA experts heard sound of explosions near Zaporozhye NPP — Grossi

VIENNA, December 30. /TASS/. Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency heard the sound of loud explosions on Friday that seemed to come from a distance of a few hundred meters from the Zaporozhye NPP, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement on the organization’s website.

"While there has been no shelling directly at the site of Europe’s largest NPP since last month, the IAEA experts reported that they heard the sound of loud explosions today that appeared to come from a distance of a few hundred meters from the facility, in the area of the water channel connecting the nearby Zaporozhye thermal power station with the Dnieper River," the statement said.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, located in the city of Energodar, has the capacity of about 6 GW and is Europe’s largest. It has been controlled by Russian troops since the end of February. Since then, Ukrainian army units sometimes shell both residential areas of Energodar and the nuclear power plant area, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.

Earlier on Friday, the security services of the Zaporozhye Region told TASS that Ukrainian forces were shelling the riverside area near the ZNPP.