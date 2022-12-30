Some 12,000 men tried to escape Ukraine because of martial law — State Border Service

KIEV, December 30. /TASS/. Some 12,000 men have attempted to illegally leave Ukraine since the declaration of martial law, 15 of which died, the State Border Service of Ukraine said on its Telegram channel Thursday.

"Summarizing the year: since the beginning of martial law, 12,000 men have attempted to cross the border illegally. Unfortunately 15 of them died at the river swath of the border and in the mountains," the service said.

The agency did not specify how many people were able to illegally leave Ukraine.

Martial law in Ukraine has been in place since February 24. In November, martial law and total mobilization were once again extended for 90 days, until February 19.