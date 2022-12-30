China urges US to stop escalating tensions in Taiwan Strait

BEIJING, December 30. /TASS/. A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry urged Washington on Friday to cancel weapon supplies to Taipei in order not to escalate tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Commenting on recent US plans to sell a mine dispensing system to Taiwan, Wang Wenbin said, "China is calling on the United States to stop selling arms to Taiwan and military contacts between Washington and Taipei."

Beijing will take resolute measures to protect China’s sovereignty and security interests, he warned.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency at the US Department of Defense announced earlier that the US Department of State had approved a potential sale of the M136 Volcano mine-laying system and related equipment worth $180 million to Taiwan.

The United States severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1979 and established relations with the People’s Republic of China (PRC). While recognizing the ‘one-China’ policy, Washington still continues to maintain contact with the government in Taipei and supplies the island with weapons. In 2020, the previous administration of Donald Trump intensified contacts and exchanges with Taiwan amid the situation around Hong Kong, sparking a harsh reaction from the Chinese authorities. Tensions escalated in the region following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei on August 2-3.