Minsk regards incident with Ukrainian missile as very serious — Belarusian MFA

MINSK, December 29. /TASS/. Belarus regards the incident with the Ukrainian S-300 missile, which was shot down on Thursday by Belarusian air defenses in the country’s air space, as very serious, Anatoly Glaz, a spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

"It’s a very serious incident, and the Belarusian side regards this issue with maximum seriousness," he said.

An S-300 air defense missile that was fired from Ukraine was later shot down by Belarusian air defenses at about 10 am on Thursday. Its debris fell near the village of Gorbakha in the Brest Region. The incident was immediately reported to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.