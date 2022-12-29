Air raid sirens once again sound in several regions of Ukraine

KIEV, December 29. /TASS/. Air raid sirens once again went off in several Ukrainian regions on Thursday morning, according to the official air raid resource.

Air raid sirens sounded in the Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolayev, Odessa, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkov regions, as well as in the Kiev-controlled parts of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

Earlier on Thursday, air raid sirens went off in the Vinnitsa, Zhitomir, Kirovograd, Nikolayev and Cherkasy regions. Ukrainian media outlets reported blasts in the cities of Dnepr, Nikopol, Sumy and Kharkov.