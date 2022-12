KIEV, December 29. /TASS/. Explosions were heard in the city of Nikopol in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region in the early hours of Thursday, the Strana news outlet reported.

No details were provided.

Air raid sirens went off in the Dnepropetrovsk Region earlier.

Explosions were also reported in the cities of Dnepr, Sumy and Kharkov.