VILNIUS, December 28. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s bid to oust Russia from the UN Security Council is not feasible now, since it fails to find broad international support, Estonian Foreign Ministry Vice Chancellor Mart Volmer told the ERR broadcaster on Wednesday.

"Considering the question of ejecting Russia from the UN Security Council would be possible if a very large number of states thought, like Ukraine, that Russia got its place there after the collapse of the USSR outside the procedure, illegally, and that this should be reconsidered. But there are essentially no countries that believe this is possible and necessary," he specified.

Kiev’s bid "seems unpromising" also because Russia has veto power. According to Volmer, Moscow could simply block a vote on the legitimacy of its participation in the UN body if such a topic would be officially included on the agenda.

On December 20, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kiev was preparing official steps to strip Russia of its UN Security Council membership. Nevertheless, he admitted that it would not be easy to launch such a process.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has repeatedly said that it was impossible to expel Russia from the Security Council. The US also said it was impossible to change UN rules in order to deprive Russia of its membership. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed this at a briefing on December 15.