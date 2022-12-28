Diplomat views reunification of China as unstoppable trend

BEIJING, December 28. /TASS/. The reunification of the Chinese mainland with Taiwan is an unstoppable historical trend, rendering any efforts to hamper the process useless, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reported on Wednesday.

"The reunification of the motherland is what all Chinese residents have been striving for and is an unstoppable historical trend. The reunification of China is of paramount importance, while efforts by separatist forces in Taiwan are useless," he said.

Taiwan, China’s largest island, has been governed by its local administration since 1949. According to Beijing’s official position supported by most countries, including Russia, the Island of Taiwan is one of China’s provinces. The US severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1979 and established relations with the PRC. While recognizing the ‘one-China’ policy, Washington still continues to maintain contact with the Taipei administration and supplies the island with weapons.