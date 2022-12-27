More than 700 infrastructure facilities were damaged in Ukraine since February — official

KIEV, December 27. /TASS/. More than 700 critical infrastructure facilities including gas pipelines, electric substations and bridges have been damaged in Ukraine since February of this year, the country’s First Deputy Interior Minister Yevgeny Yenin said on Tuesday.

"Altogether, according to the information that we have for Ukraine as of today, more than 35,000 facilities have been damaged," he said on the Rada television channel. "Of that number, 702 facilities were critical infrastructure, such as natural gas pipelines, electric substations, bridges and so on."

On February 24 Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. On October 10, two days after Ukraine carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, Putin said a massive strike with long-range high-precision weapons had been inflicted on Ukraine’s military control posts, energy and telecom facilities. Widespread emergency power cuts started in the country on November 15 as a result of the strikes and considerable damage to energy infrastructure. Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said later that almost half of the country’s energy infrastructure had been put out of order, meaning restricted energy consumption will last until spring.