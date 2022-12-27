DPRK puts end to US’ nuclear blackmail — Supreme People’s Assembly head

SEOUL, December 27. /TASS/. North Korea’s ruling Workers' Party (WPK) managed to put an end to US nuclear blackmail, Chairman of the DPRK Supreme People’s Assembly Choe Ryong-hae said during an event dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the DPRK’s Constitution Tuesday.

"Our party has set and brilliantly realized an important goal in building a strong state - completing the work of building a nuclear force," he said, according to the Rodong Sinmun. Through this, a miraculous victory has been achieved, ending forever the history of US nuclear blackmail against us," Choe Ryong-hae said.

The event, dedicated to the DPRK’s basic law, took place in Pyongyang on Monday. North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un attended the event for the first time since 2011. The event was also attended by members of WPK’s Central Committee Politburo board. Choe Ryong-hae made a speech at the event.

He also noted that the Constitution is a "weapon of progress in building a strong country," adding that the document will continue to play its "historic role."

The DPRK Constitution was adopted on December 27, 1972.