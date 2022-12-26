Role of Russian language in CIS cannot be questioned, Kazakh President thinks

ST. PETERSBURG, December 26. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the role of the Russian language in the bolstering of the CIS’ language space cannot be questioned in any way.

"Of course, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and, as correctly noted, the strengthening of the linguistic space in the CIS is of enduring importance. Here, the role of the Russian language, naturally, cannot be doubted in any way," he said at an informal CIS summit on Monday.

The Kazakh president noted that "granting St. Petersburg official status as the Commonwealth’s cultural capital in 2023 will serve to boost cultural ties between CIS states." He also reiterated that 2023 will be the year of the Russian language in the Commonwealth and Kazakhstan’s initiative to create an international organization supporting the Russian language under the CIS’ auspices will be practically developed.