North Korean drone flies over South Korean capital — agency

SEOUL, December 26. /TASS/. A drone, presumably North Korean, has briefly entered the airspace over the South Korean capital, the News1 news agency said on Monday, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Earlier, the Yonhap news agency said that North Korean drones had been noticed over Seoul’s suburb.

The South Korean military said that "unidentified objects," presumably drones, were detected in border areas of Gyeonggi-do province at about 10:25 local time. The UAVs crossed the military demarcation line and appeared in Paju, Gimpo, on Ganghwa-do Island, causing a temporary suspension of civilian flights at Seoul’s airports. It is unclear if the drones carried weapons, Yonhap says.

In response, the Republic of Korea scrambled its planes, helicopters and other aircraft. The South Korean military first transmitted warning messages and then opened warning fire and eventually started an operation to destroy the drones. A KA-1 was among the planes that South Korea used. Earlier it was reported that the plane crashed at about 11:39 local time (05:39 Moscow time). The pilots survived and were not hurt. Last time North Korean drones violated the border in 2017.