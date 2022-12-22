Russia won’t allow truth about Nord Streams to be `swept under carpet’ — embassy

WASHINGTON, December 22. /TASS/. Russia will insist on its participation in a "comprehensive and transparent" investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines and will not allow the truth about what happened to be "swept under the carpet," the Russian embassy in Washington said in a statement released on Wednesday.

"We took notice of the Washington Post investigation of the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream international gas pipelines. The journalists - unlike the local authorities, who `suddenly’ abandoned megaphone diplomacy and speculations in their favorite `highly likely’ style - are trying to get to the truth about the unprecedented attack on the pipeline infrastructure that took place in the Baltic Sea. We cannot but welcome such an aspiration," the statement reads.

"We emphasize that our country will not allow the inconvenient truth about what happened to the Nord Streams to be `swept under the carpet’," the Russian diplomats said. "We will continue to insist on a comprehensive and transparent investigation with Russian participation," they emphasized.

After several months of investigations by various Western countries over the sabotage of the pipelines there is no evidence that Russia was behind it, the Washington Post newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources. According to the newspaper, "A handful of officials expressed regret that so many world leaders pointed the finger at Moscow without considering other countries, as well as extremist groups, that might have the capability and the motive to conduct the attack."

Situation around Nord Streams

In late September, three leaks along the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were detected within a few hours. The first of them was uncovered along Nord Stream 2 near the Danish Island of Bornholm. Then, the other two leaks were discovered along Nord Stream 1.

Later, Swedish seismologists registered two explosions on the routes of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines.

On November 18, the Swedish prosecutor’s office stated that gas pipeline explosions were sabotage and that the investigation was continuing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of sabotaging the Nord Stream pipelines, noting that they have actually embarked on the destruction of Europe’s continent-wide energy infrastructure. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has noted that Russia’s attempts to participate in the investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream project has been met with resistance, which would surprise many people in Germany, Sweden, and Denmark.