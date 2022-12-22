Ukraine to cease to exist if not decolonized — former LPR ambassador

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Ukraine will cease to exist if it is not decolonized, Rodion MIroshnik, former ambassador of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) told TASS on Thursday, commenting on Ukraine President Vladimir Zelensky’s visit to the United States.

He noted that Zelensky, "the president of pseudo-independent and sovereign state," flew to the United States under the protection of the US military and onboard an American plane "to ask money in from the parliament of a foreign state so that people in his state continue to die."

"And the money he is borrowing exceeds the entire GDP of his state. Only a country, which is a de facto military colony, can do it. It will have a future only when decolonized. Otherwise, it will be ruined in quite a short while and its population will be either utilized or will flee across the world," he said.

Zelensky visited Washington at the invitation of US President Joe Biden. It was his second visit to the United States as president and the first one after the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.