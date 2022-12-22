Zelensky may continue aid-raising tour in other countries — ex-LPR ambassador

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky after visiting Washington may visit other countries which support Ukraine, Rodion MIroshnik, former ambassador of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) told TASS on Thursday.

"I don’t rule out that once beginning to ‘raise donations’ in US Congress, Zelensky will not return to Ukraine but will go on a Christmas tour of US allies to raise extra assistance for the corrupt Ukrainian regime," he said.

Zelensky visited Washington at the invitation of US President Joe Biden. It was his second visit to the United States as president and the first one after the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.