Biden promises to help Ukraine restore its energy infrastructure

WASHINGTON, December 22. /TASS/. The United States will help Ukraine restore its critical energy infrastructure which was damaged in Russia’s strikes, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday at a joint conference with his visiting Ukrainian counterpart, Vladimir Zelensky.

"Russia is using winter as a weapon, freezing people, starving people, cutting them off from one another," he claimed. "And the United States is working together with the allies and partners to provide critical equipment help Ukraine make emergency repairs to their power transmission systems and strengthen the stability of Ukraine's grid in the face of Russia's targeted attacks."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that Russia was hitting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure to retaliate Ukraine’s actions.

On February 24, Putin launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request for help from the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country. After that, the West imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia and beefed up arms supplies to the Kiev regime worth tens of billions of dollars.