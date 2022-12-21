New aid package for Kiev includes HARM missiles, HIMARS rockets, shells — Washington

WASHINGTON, December 21. /TASS/. The new $1.85 billion military aid package for Ukraine will include a Patriot missile air defense system battery, HARM anti-radar missiles, ammunition for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, 37 37 Cougar armored vehicles and 50,000 Grad rockets, as well as artillery shells of various caliber, the US Department of State spokesman told reporters Wednesday.

In particular, the aid package will include 45,000 152-mm shells, 20,000 122-mm shells, 100,000 125-mm tank shells, 500 155-mm precision artillery rounds, satellite communication systems and other equipment.