New US $2-bln military aid package to Kiev to include Patriot systems — US administration

WASHINGTON, December 21. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden will announce another US military aid package to the Kiev regime worth almost $2 billion, which will include Patriot missile defense systems, a high-ranking US administration official told reporters.

"Tomorrow, President Biden will announce a significant new package of nearly $2 billion of security assistance for Ukraine. It will contain a very important new capability - a Patriot missile battery," the official said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian troops will be trained in a third country to use those systems.

"We will continue to prioritize other forms of air defense support as well, including NASAMS, Hawks, Stingers and counter-UAV equipment," the official added.

Earlier, CNN, citing anonymous sources in the Biden administration, reported that Washington was finalizing plans to send Patriot systems to Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that the Patriot systems would become legitimate military targets for the Russian Armed Forces should Washington deliver them to Kiev.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." Following this, the US and its allies announced the introduction of sweeping sanctions against Russia and stepped up arms deliveries to Kiev.