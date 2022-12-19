Emergency power outages are in effect in Kiev — energy holding

KIEV, December 19. /TASS/. Emergency blackouts have been in effect since the morning in Kiev, the local branch of the Ukrainian energy holding DTEK said on Monday.

"Emergency blackouts are being introduced. Stabilization shutdown schedules are not in effect," the DTEK energy holding Kiev Grids said in a statement on its website.

On Sunday, emergency blackouts were also declared in the Ukrainian capital.

On Monday morning, Ukrainian media reported two series of explosions in Kiev, after which certain districts were left without power. Mayor Vitaly Klitschko confirmed that several explosions were heard in Kiev's Shevchenkovsky and Solomensky districts. For his part, the head of the city’s military administration, Sergey Popko, reported damage to Kiev's critical infrastructure.