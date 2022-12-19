Austria detains Greek national on suspicion of espionage for Russia — newspaper

VIENNA, December 19. /TASS/. The Austrian Interior Ministry’s COBRA special task force detained a 39-year-old Greek national on suspicion of spying for Russia, Austria’s Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the paper, COBRA officers detained "a Greek national of Russian origin" and searched his home in the suburbs of Vienna. Kronen Zeitung said that the suspect "is the son of a former officer from the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces who used to serve as a diplomat in Germany and Austria."

Austria’s Directorate General for Public Security recorded the detained man’s contact with diplomats and intelligence officers from various countries. He is also suspected of disclosing state secrets. The paper said that listening devices, several mobile phones, laptops and tablets had been found in his home.