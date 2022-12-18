Rally against anti-Russian sanctions held near NATO base in Italy

ROME, December 18. /TASS/. More than 1,000 people took part in a rally in support of Russia and in protest against NATO and anti-Russian sanctions near a NATO base in Aviano, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, northern Italy on Sunday.

The rally was organized by the United Italy political movement, which cooperated with Russia’s ruling United Russia party. Amadeo Avondent, the movement’s founder, told TASS that United Italy will be registered as a political party on January 1.

"We are gradually growing, bringing together both the rightists and leftists, and former members of the Five Star Movement. Politics for us means overcoming ideological barriers," he said.

The rally was supported by a range of associations and political organizations from various Italian regions. The demonstrators demanded weapons supplies to Ukraine be stopped immediately and the funds be used to help Italian families and companies having difficulties due to economic problems. They also spoke up against Russophobia and in favor of a multipolar world based on the principles of respecting sovereignty and specifics of each nation.

Avondent also said he plans to go to Russia in the coming days to take part in a United Russia congress and join the party’s humanitarian assistance to Donbass.