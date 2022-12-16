Power went out in all of Dnepropetrovsk Region — head of administration

KIEV, December 16. /TASS/. Power went out in all of the Dnepropetrovsk Region on Friday due to damage to infrastructure, said Valentin Reznichenko, head of the regional administration.

"Power has been cut in all of the region. The capacity that’s been restored so far is enough to feed only the smallest amount of critical infrastructure," he said on Telegram.

The official said the power outage also caused a disruption of heat and water supply. Emergency crews are now busy with repairs, he said.

Resnichenko said it was too early to predict when power supply will resume as repairs could take longer this time.

"There’s too much damage," he stated.

Air raid warnings were issued across Ukraine on Friday morning. The alert lasted more than four hours, with reports about explosions coming from some Ukrainian cities, including Kiev. Kirill Timoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, announced emergency power cuts throughout the country.