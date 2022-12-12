Donetsk reports fourth shelling episode on Monday

DONETSK, December 12./TASS/. Ukrainian forces have made a fourth strike against Donetsk on Monday evening, using Grad multiple rocket launchers and firing eight rockets at the central Voroshilovsky district, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on Ukraine’s War Crimes reported on Monday.

Ukrainian troops opened fire at 6:37 pm Moscow time from their positions in Neitalovo, the mission wrote on its Telegram channel. Earlier on Monday, the Ukrainian army shelled Donetsk in three episodes, firing overall 18 rockets from Grad multiple rocket launchers.

"At least three apartment buildings were damaged as a result of the shelling. Hits were reported in the area of an indoor market and the Donbass Arena stadium," sources from the Voroshilovsky district told TASS.

According to the DPR territorial defense headquarters, three civilians were killed in Donetsk on Monday after the Ukrainian armed forces bombarded the city.