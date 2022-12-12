Serbian cabinet to decide on request to send security forces to Kosovo on Dec 15

BELGRADE, December 12. /TASS/. The Serbian government will make a decision to send a request to the NATO-led international mission in Kosovo and Metohija (KFOR) for the deployment of Serbian security forces to the region based on UN Security Council Resolution 1244 on December 15, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters on Monday.

"The government will hold a meeting on Thursday and given the current situation, the cabinet will decide to send a letter to the KFOR commander," the Serbian president said.

Vucic stated on December 10 that Serbia would send a request to the KFOR mission for the deployment of security forces to Kosovo and Metohija. Earlier, several hundred special forces officers of the unrecognized Kosovo, equipped with armored vehicles, entered the Serb-populated northern Kosovo and Metohija and blocked the city of Kosovska Mitrovica. Under the Brussels Agreement, the Kosovo police have no right to enter the Serb-populated northern areas of the region without permission from the heads of its four Serbian municipalities.