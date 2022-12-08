Georgia can’t provide electric generators to Ukraine as it has none — ruling party

TBILISI, December 9. /TASS/. Georgia can’t provide electric generators to Ukraine because it doesn’t have them, Irakly Kobakhidze, chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party, told reporters on Thursday.

His statement followed comments by Ukraine’s temporary charge d'affaires to Georgia, Andrey Kasyanov, who said on Tuesday that Kiev had asked Tbilisi multiple times to provide military or dual-purpose equipment, but the requests went unanswered. The diplomat said Ukraine has asked for electric generators.

"People are being misled. They think Georgia should send to Ukraine the so-called engines, which is a lie. It’s about high-capacity generators, which Georgia doesn’t produce," Kobakhidze said.

He said Georgia can only help Ukraine financially, by providing money to buy generators or order them in third countries.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakly Garibashvili said on Wednesday the country wouldn’t provide military assistance to Ukraine as it doesn’t want to be a party to the conflict.

Tensions between Kiev and Tbilisi emerged after Garibashvili said on February 25 that the country didn’t plan to impose sanctions on Russia because that’s what its national interests required. In early March, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky recalled the Ukrainian ambassador from Tbilisi, Igor Dolgov, "over the immoral position" of the Georgian government regarding sanctions and their raising hurdles for volunteers going to Ukraine. Afterward, Ukraine has repeatedly accused Georgia of helping Russia with circumventing the restrictions that had been imposed on the country.