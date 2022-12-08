US considering Kiev’s request for supply of cluster munitions — media

NEW YORK, December 8. /TASS/. The US is considering the Kiev authorities’ request for the supply of cluster munitions, CNN reported, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, this "is one of the most controversial requests the Ukrainians have made to the US" since the start of Russia’s special military operation. Senior US administration officials have been "fielding this request for months and have not rejected it outright."

"The Biden administration has not taken the option off the table as a last resort, if stockpiles begin to run dangerously low," CNN noted. However, "the proposal has not yet received significant consideration in large part due to the statutory restrictions that Congress has put on the US’ ability to transfer cluster munitions," the news outlet added, citing sources.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. In response, the West imposed major sanctions on Russia. In addition, Western countries started to provide weapons and military equipment to Kiev, whose total value is currently estimated at billions of dollars.