Syrian militants plotting drone attack on Russian Hmeimim airbase — defense ministry

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Syrian militants are plotting an attack on the Russian airbase Hmeimim with the use of drones and self-made multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), Major General Oleg Yegorov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"According to reports received by the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties, militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (Jabhat al-Nusra, both outlawed in Russia - TASS) are planning to attack the Russian airbase Hmeimim with the use of combat unmanned aerial vehicles and self-made MLRS with extended-range capability," he said.

According to Yegorov, the strikes are planned to be launched from the areas of Ubin, Kafr Din, Qayqoun and Kabanah, located in the mountainous area of Latakia province in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

"The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties calls on the commanders of illegal armed groups to stop provocations and to embark on the path of peaceful settlement in the areas under their control," the major general stressed.