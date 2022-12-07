Rights council head says Ukrainian forces hit Donbass cities more than 4,300 times

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The Russian presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights has recorded more than 4,300 hits on Donbass cities with rockets and artillery rounds, the council’s chairman, Valery Fadeyev, said at a meeting of council members and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

That’s the number that the council reported in the bulletins that it sends to international organizations and to members of European parliaments.

"Before and, even more so, after new constituents joined Russia, the council recorded evidence of crimes by the Kiev regime against civilians. The council sends the relevant bulletins to more than 1,800 addresses," Fadeyev said. He said the destinations are international rights organizations, members of European parliaments and editors of top Western news media.

"To date, they have recorded 4,334 hits by Ukrainian artillery rounds and rockets in Donetsk, Ilovaisk, Gorlovka, Makeyevka, Rubezhnoye, Svatovo and other settlements," the council chairman said.