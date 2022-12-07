German minister says arrests of far-right coup plotters show terrorist threat is serious

BERLIN, December 7. /TASS/. The investigation of the members of a far-right group that are suspected of plotting a coup in Germany shows the gravity of the terrorist threat emanating from the group, Reichsbuerger, or Reich Citizens, which denies the existence of the modern German state, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Wednesday, according to the Welt newspaper.

"The investigations provide a glimpse into the abyss of a terrorist threat from the Reichsbuerger milieu," Faeser said in a statement, adding "we are taking action against such endeavors."

"We will continue to take this hard line," she said.

The minister said the group of the plotters was "driven by violent coup fantasies and conspiracy ideologies." She said the government must defend itself "against the enemies of democracy."