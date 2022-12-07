Explosions heard again in Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporozhye — media

KIEV, December 7. /TASS/. Sounds of explosions were heard in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye, Ukraine’s Obshchestvennoye media outlet reported on its Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Rogov, who heads the 'We are Together with Russia' movement, said that the city had been rocked by "three waves of multiple blasts," with projectiles "landing in Zaporozhye’s closest suburbs."

According to Ukraine’s official air raid alert website, air raid sirens are still heard in the Kiev-controlled territories of the Zaporozhye Region.