Power outages to continue in Ukraine at least till March — energy company CEO

KIEV, December 6. /TASS/. Blackouts in Ukraine will be practiced at least till March, Sergey Kovalenko, director general of YASNO electricity supply company, said on Tuesday.

"There are many questions when we finally drop outage schedules and ensure 100% electricity supplies. At the end of March, under the basic scenario, which will be quite good for us, if we survive the winter and early spring with stabilization schedules," Ukraine’s TSN ndews agency quoted him as saying.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said on December 6 that power shortages in Ukraine’s grids amounted to 19% and the practice of blackouts will be continued.

According to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, the most difficult situation with electricity supplies is in seven Ukrainian regions, namely Vinnitsa, Kiev, Zhitomir, Dnepropetrovsk, Odessa, Khmelnitsky, and Cherkassy regions.

An air raid warning was issued across entire Ukraine on Monday. Explosions and power outages were later reported from several cities and regions.