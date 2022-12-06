Ukrainian media report explosions in Dnepr and its suburbs

KIEV, December 6. /TASS/. Explosions have rocked the city of Dnepr and its environs, several Ukrainian mass media outlets reported on Tuesday.

Several minutes prior, an air raid warning was issued in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

An air raid warning was issued on Tuesday evening in three more Ukrainian regions, according to the official air raid alert service.

Air raid alert was issued in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Kirovograd regions, and in Kiev-controlled parts of the Zaporozhye region.

Earlier in the day, air raid warning were issues in the Odessa and Nikolayev regions, but were cancelled later.

