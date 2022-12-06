Explosions heard in Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye – publication

KIEV, December 6. /TASS/. Explosions were heard on Tuesday night in the city of Zaporozhye, which is under the control of Ukraine, the Ukrainian publication Zerkalo Nedeli reported.

An air alert has been declared in the districts of the Zaporozhye region controlled by Kiev, including in the city of Zaporozhye.

Later, Chairman of the We Stand With Russia movement Vladimir Rogov said that the inhabitants of the city heard at least six explosions.

"According to preliminary information, the targets of our army's strikes were the warehouses and positions of the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, located in the nearest suburbs of Zaporozhye, as well as infrastructure facilities used by the regime of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky to wage war," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The head of the regional military administration Alexander Starukh, appointed by the Ukrainian authorities, also confirmed the information about the night strike. He wrote on the Telegram channel that critical infrastructure facilities were damaged in the suburbs of Zaporozhye.