Resolution on tribunal for Ukraine a matter of negotiations between member states - UN

UNITED NATIONS, December 5. /TASS/. The issue of a resolution demanding to establish a tribunal for Russia’s actions in Ukraine is a subject of negotiations between UN member states, UN Secretary General associate spokeswoman Stephanie Tremblay said during a briefing Monday, commenting on the report by The Guardian claiming that such a document is being prepared for review in the UN Security Council.

"We've seen these reports. At this point this is the matter of negotiations for member states. I will not have further comments on this," she said.

Tremblay noted that the Secretary General’s Office has said it repeatedly that establishment of various international courts is a competence of UN member states.

According to TASS sources, the resolution will be presented to the next meeting of the General Assembly special session on Ukraine, which will take place before the end of December. General Assembly resolutions are not binding, but Russia cannot use its veto power in the General Assembly to block the document. The General Assembly previously passed all anti-Russian resolutions on Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously expressed its indignation over Western states’ claims regarding the establishment of some kind of a "tribunal" to investigate the "Russian aggression."

The Ministry underscored that the current attempt by the Western states to hastily create a "quasi-judicial mechanism", unprecedented in its "legal nihilism," is yet another example of the Western double standard policy, adding that this kind of mechanism will never have any jurisdiction over Russia.