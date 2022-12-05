China interested in teaming up with CSTO countries — parliament speaker

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. China is interested in joining forces with other countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russia-led security bloc, to implement Chinese President Xi Jinping’s initiative on global development and security, China’s top legislator Li Zhanshu said in an address to the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly.

The address was read out by China’s Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui at the CSTO PA meeting on Monday.

The Chinese parliament speaker noted that China and the CSTO member states have a long history of traditional friendship and partnership. "In recent years, political cooperation between our countries has been continuously deepened and comprehensive practical cooperation has been expanding on the basis of mutual respect, equality and profit," he added.

Li Zhanshu praised the role of legislative bodies in bilateral and multilateral cooperation with the CSTO member nations. "The Chinese National People's Congress is ready to continue strengthening friendly relations with the legislative bodies of the member states at all levels, exchanging legislative experience via various channels, and strengthening the legal framework for cooperation thus contributing to the development of bilateral relations in the interests of the development and revival of our countries for the sake of the security and stability of the region," he stressed.