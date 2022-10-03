Chairman of US JCS, Ukrainian commander-in-chief discuss Russia’s operation — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, October 3. /TASS/. Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley spoke with Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Valery Zaluzhny by phone on Sunday, according to a statement by Joint Staff Spokesperson Colonel Dave Butler.

They "exchanged perspectives and assessments’ regarding the Russian special operation, the spokesman said. The chairman "reaffirmed unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The statement also said "Ukraine is a key partner to NATO."

Zaluzhny earlier said he had discussed Ukraine’s military needs in phone talks with Milley.

On February 24 Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. The West retaliated to the Russian decision by imposing sweeping sanctions on the country and started shipments of weapons to Kiev, which by now are worth billions of dollars.