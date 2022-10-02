Ukrainian Presidential office head meets with US’ Sullivan, Turkey’s Kalin in Istanbul

KIEV, October 2. /TASS/. Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Andrey Yermak discussed support to the Ukrainian army with Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, and Ibrahim Kalin, chief adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during his visit to Turkey, the Presidential office announced on its website Sunday.

"The sides discussed further aid to the Ukrainian army, pressing priority requirements of Ukrainian defense forces and the important of prompt reception of such support, as well as its increase" during the trilateral meeting, the Presidential office said adding that Yermak had bilateral meetings with both officials as well.

The officials discussed the situation at the hostilities area, as well as coordination of measures of response to Russia’s latest actions, the Office said. Yermak stated that Kiev must receive international guarantees of security until Ukraine obtains its NATO membership, the statement says. Yermak also stated the "importance of strong reaction" to the referendums of accession of four regions to the Russian Federation, the office added.

Earlier, the White House press office said that Sullivan met with Kalin in Istanbul, discussing the situation around Ukraine and the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO.